Died the former President of France Jacques Chirac
At the age of 86 years has died the former President of France Jacques Chirac. About it reports The Independent.
He held the post of head of power for two presidential terms from 1995 to 2007. He resigned on 16 may 2007, after which life became a member of the constitutional Council of France.
15 Dec 2011 he was sentenced to two years probation for abuse of office and embezzlement of public funds in 1990-1995, when he was mayor of Paris. The ex-President himself from participation in the trial was delivered in very bad condition. The doctors stated he had “severe and irreversible” neurological problems, fraught with memory loss and the development of senile dementia.
In 1956 Chirac was married to Bernadette Chaudron de courcel. The marriage produced two daughters. In addition, in 1979, the couple adopted a girl from Vietnam. Eldest daughter of Laurence Chirac most of his life suffered from anorexia and in this regard, attempted suicide, died 15 April 2016 from heart failure.
Three years ago, I wrote “FACTS” from Chirac was diagnosed pulmonary infection.
