Died the goalkeeper, who missed the thousandth goal of Pele (video)
Argentine goalkeeper Andrada, made famous by a missed 1,000 th goal by Pele, has died at the age of 80 years, according to A Bola.
Over the years Andrada spent about 400 games for the “Rosario Central”, was called to the national team of Argentina, but mostly he was known thanks to the jubilee ball of the King of football.
On 19 November 1969 at the Maracana stadium Pele with a penalty scored a goal in gate of “Vasco da Gama”, who defended it Andrada.
His thousandth goal 29-year-old Pele scored in 909-m match. All in all, the career of the legendary Brazilian — 1281 goal in 1363 games (90 times Pele has scored three goals in a game 30 times four, four times — five or one — eight).
Photo abola. pt
