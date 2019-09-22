Died the owner of the hotel chain Hilton, grandfather of Paris Hilton (photos)
In Los Angeles (USA) on 91-m to year of life died world-famous hotelier Barron Hilton, the son of the founder of Hilton hotel Empire.
Hilton died on 19 September, but his death was reported only today. Stephen Hilton, son of Barron and the head of the Board of Directors of the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, announced that the death was by natural causes.
The granddaughter of hotelier Paris Hilton has published a family photo with Santa, followed by the touching comments. “He was a legend, visionary, gorgeous, beautiful, kind. Lived a life full of achievements and adventures. Even when I was little, I respected him as a businessman. I had such an incredible mentor. Always wanted him to be proud of me. Our last conversation was a few days ago, I told him how much he meant in my life, “admitted Paris.
The wife of Barron Hilton Marilyn died in 2004. The couple had eight children, 15 grandchildren (the most famous granddaughter, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild) and four great-grandchildren.
Paris Hilton/Twitter
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter