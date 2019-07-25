Died the President of Tunisia — the oldest of the current presidents in the world
Thursday, July 25, died the President of Tunisia Badges Quaid es-sebsi. This is stated in the official statement of presidential administration. Es-sebsi was 92. Wednesday, July 24, he was taken to a military hospital. The cause of death is not known.
It is known that in 2019, the President of Tunisia several times in the hospital. In particular, in June it was reported that he was hospitalized in critical condition.
Es-sebsi, one of the oldest African politicians. In different years he held in Tunis on various high positions. Was the Prime Minister. Was also the speaker of Parliament. He headed the government after winning the elections in 2014.
After the resignation of Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 es-sebsi became the oldest incumbent President in the world. Head of state older than him was only Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
