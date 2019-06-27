Died the star of the popular TV series “Alf” (photo, video)
June 27, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
At the age of 75 at his home in California died an American actor Max Wright, best known for the role of Willie Tanner in the popular Comedy television series “Alf”, which aired on NBC from 1986 to 1990. Willie — the father of the family, which settled funny alien.
In 1995 max was diagnosed with lymphoma. He underwent treatment, and then entered a period of significant improvement. But in the end was not able to overcome the disease completely.
In 2017, Wright lost his wife, Linda, mother of two of his children, whom he married in 1965. She died from breast cancer.
