Died the star of the series “the Investigation leading Experts”
Russian actor Viktor Vlasov, who played in the film “Isaev”, “the Investigation leading Experts”, “On the corner near the Patriarchal”, has died on 66-m to year of life.
On the death of actor said in the Moscow academic theater. Mayakovsky, where he served from 1974 to 2014.
“I regret to inform you that on August 22, passed away honored artist of Russia Viktor Vlasov. We bring condolences to the family of Viktor Vasilyevich. Light eternal memory!”, — stated in the message.
On the causes of death of the actor is not reported.
Vlasov has played many roles on stage, he also starred in the films “the Life of Klim Samgin”, “Cheryomushki” and others.
Vlasov will be forgiven on August 24, the day it was cremated.
Earlier, in Moscow died people’s artist of Russia Alexander Nazarov. She was 79 years old.
