Died the star of the show “house arrest”
On Tuesday, August 27, died of a popular Russian actress Lyudmila Maltseva. This was announced by the Union of cinematographers of Russia. The cause of death is not yet known. Maltseva was 69 years old. She played in nearly 40 films and television series.
Lyudmila Maltseva was born 5 July 1950 in Kemerovo. He graduated from the Theater school. Schepkin (course of Mikhail Tsarev). He continued his education at the Sorbonne, where he studied the culture of the Cossack emigration in Paris.
To be in a movie actress started quite late. Debuted in a cameo role in “Kazachya byl” in 1999. Then Maltseva had a few more small roles. It are often invited to various TV shows. Among them, the most popular “Terrorist Ivanova”, “Sheriff-2”, “beekeeper”, “Pasechnik-2”.
The last role Maltseva was the Secretary of the mayor in a Comedy series “house arrest”.
For several, the actress performed a duet with popular actor Yuri Nazarov. Performances with their participation was a huge success.
. She died on 80-m to year of life.
