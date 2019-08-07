Died Toni Morrison is the first black laureate of the Nobel prize for literature
At the age of 88 years died the legendary American writer Toni Morrison. It is reported by CBS. In 1993, she made history as the first black woman to receive the Nobel prize for literature.
Morrison died at the medical center of new York after a short illness. She is the author of such novels as “Beloved,” “Song of Solomon”, “Home”. His first book, “The bluest eye” (about a black girl, passionately dreamed of becoming a blue-eyed), she published in 1970. The last of her novels, “God bless my child” was published in 2015.
The most famous book Tony book “Beloved” was included in Time magazine’s hundred best novels in the English language, released from 1923 to 2005.
The real name of the writer — Chloe Ardelia Wofford. In 1949 Morrison entered Howard University on a speciality “English language and literature.” There she acquired the nickname Tony— derived from ek second name, Anthony, which she was given during the transition to Catholicism at the age of 12. Morrison — the name of her ex-husband, a Jamaican architect with whom she divorced after six years of marriage. They had two children.
