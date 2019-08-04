Died Willie Tokarev: the best songs of the legendary singer
In Moscow on 85 year of life died the legendary chanson singer Willy Tokarev.
We will remind, the information reported by the people’s artist of Russia Nikolay Tamrazov referring to the family of the musician.
Tokarev was born 11 November 1934 on a farm Blackie in the North Caucasus. Graduated from musical school at the Leningrad Conservatory in the double bass class. Worked in the ensemble “Friendship” Alexander Bronevitsky with singer Edita. In 1974 Tokarev emigrated to the United States, where he worked as a laborer, a postman, a taxi driver, then began to sing.
Fame to the singer came already in exile, 1981, after the plate “In a noisy farce”.
From 2015 to 2017 Tokarev received the award “the Chanson of year” for the song “Skyscrapers”, “Cranes”, “And life is always beautiful.”
“FACTS” offer the best known songs of the artist.
