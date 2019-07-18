‘Died with $ 69 in the account’: the pensioner killed himself after the theft of savings
Senate Aging Committee heard testimony from witnesses and government officials, who on behalf of the victims and not only talked about the activities of telephone scams. One example was the suicide of an 82-year-old pensioner.
Senator Susan Collins noted that last year the calls robots generated 26 billion unwanted calls to us mobile phones. If you add calls to fixed numbers, then this number will grow to 48 billion.
One of the victims was Marjorie Jones, 82-year-old woman who committed suicide after he had given his life savings to telephone fraudsters.
“They told her that she had won a large cash prize, and all she needs to do is to pay taxes and fees,” explained the legislators granddaughter Jones Angela Stanczyk. She added that she realized that her grandmother was a victim of fraud during the last conversation with her.
She needed $6000 and she was desperate. The family could not remember that they had ever lend them any money.
“I heard the panic in her voice,” added the granddaughter.
Father Stanczyk a week before that sent her $8000. He suggested that someone cheating on her, but she begged, and he transferred another $6000.
Jones committed suicide a week later.
Her grandmother was a folder with receipts in the closet, which confirmed sending money to unknown account, a second mortgage on her house and all her savings and cashing in of insurance.
“My grandmother died with $ 69 in the Bank”, — confirms granddaughter.
Sheriff Jerry Sanders, who also testified at the hearing, explained that sometimes scammers disguise the incoming call under the name from the contact list of a person or pretend to be somebody from the authorities.
Scammers often require you to pay fines for failure to comply with the obligations of a juror, or simply issued an order that the person must pay.
“The caller identificeret yourself as an employee of the Sheriff’s office … In one recent incident, the caller used the name of an actual Sheriff’s Deputy,” said Sheriff Sanders.
Often people are asked to transfer money to the account or even buy gift cards and send them by mail to avoid arrest.
“Unfortunately, given the human resources, local law enforcement agencies can do very little to investigate these crimes,” he added.