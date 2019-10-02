Diego Costa has made an epic miss from 2 meters in a Champions League match (video)
In the second round of the Champions League, atlético took from Moscow 3 points, confidently having beaten “the locomotive” 2:0, both goals of the Spanish club scored after the break.
Account can be opened in the first 45 minutes, but striker Diego Costa guests in one of the episodes launched the ball into the sky, being alone in front of the empty goal of “railway”.
Do not say anything – the great master.
After 2 rounds in the group With dual power – 4 points scored Atletico Madrid and Juventus, who completed the opening round in a fighting draw in the Spanish capital (2:2).