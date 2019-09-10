Diesel mocked the new consumer trend in the fall campaign
Diesel together with the Agency Publicis Italy tries to lead cultural trends. In February, the brand has led the anti-influencers trend in September – anti-hamerski, and before that trend against perfection. Currently, relevant is the trend of buying, wearing and returning clothes. For most brands this is an insurmountable problem.
Diesel has taken a completely different approach. New autumn campaign says about the issue in an open, accepting it, albeit with sadness.
The message is that if you are going to buy the Diesel clothing to wear and return it, do it with pleasure. The VoiceOver in the video is voiced by the return policy of the brand.