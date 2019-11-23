Diet after food poisoning: recommendations
What foods you can eat and drink if the person is poisoned, and which should be abandoned.
Food poisoning — a condition which, unfortunately, nobody is insured.
What can I eat after food poisoning? How to help your body cleanse itself? What diet should be followed to recover faster? What products to exclude from the diet in order not to worsen the feeling?
Unfortunately, the chance of getting food poisoning no one is immune. You can get poisoned by poor quality food or poorly prepared food, which came from viruses, bacteria and parasites; products containing toxic substances or pesticides.
Food poisoning may be accompanied by abdominal pain, nausea, fever, vomiting, diarrhea. After poisoning the body requires power to cleanse and restore, which it receives through the food. Now, however, our body is not able to fully absorb and digest the usual food. Therefore, after the poisoning will need to follow a diet that will not overload and promotes a speedy recovery.
Diet will help to quickly restore fluid and electrolyte balance, and is designed so that the mechanical, thermal and chemical effect on the mucosa of the stomach and intestines is the most gentle.
HOW TO EAT IN THE FIRST DAYS AFTER POISONING
A day after poisoning, the amount of food eaten should be minimal. It is advisable to refrain from eating for the first day after the poisoning. During this period, drink lots of water to avoid dehydration. It may be plain boiled water, broth hips, green tea, mineral water, weak tea with sugar, rice water. You can eat some homemade croutons. The evening should be much easier. You can drink low-fat chicken broth, or eat liquid porridge, cooked in water (rice, buckwheat, semolina). In small quantities allowed mashed potatoes without butter and milk.
Rice has absorbent properties, that is, absorbs excess gas and toxins from the intestines. So while in the first days after poisoning it is recommended to eat salted rice porridge.
If worried about diarrhea, you can drink herbal teas with astringent properties (decoction of rose hips, blueberry, black currant, St. John’s wort).
In the first days after poisoning the food should primarily have the consistency of puree or porridge. On the second day you can eat a small amount of chicken meat, steam cutlets, light meatless meals that won’t overload the digestive system. The diet recommended to stick to three days. Food you have to eat only boiled. It is recommended to eat liquid porridge, low-fat boiled meat in powdered form, thin soups, Apple sauce, compote of dried fruits. There should be small portions (about 6 times a day) and, in General, to reduce the amount of food intake.
Three days later, you can expand the diet, but it should be done gradually. To switch to a normal diet when the person feels that his stomach is no longer irritated. Especially need to be careful to your diet within two weeks after the poisoning, because the process of full recovery is quite long.
Avoid very hot or too cold food – the food should be moderately warm.
WHAT FOODS HINDER RECOVERY
Food poisoning – is it possible to do without a doctor?
With food poisoning the most important thing – not to lose time. Timed events will allow you to avoid severe intoxication.
Certain products it is undesirable to use in the first days after poisoning, so as not to overload the digestive system. These include foods that cause flatulence, food and beverages with aggressive environment.
Unwanted products are dry and very fibrous foods (fresh fruits and vegetables in whole), fried dishes, smoked products, sausage products, barley and barley porridge, canned food, sweets, chocolate, fruits, raw vegetables, whole milk, legumes, products made from yeast dough. Eliminate fatty, salty and spicy food. It is recommended to refrain from eating dairy products.
Also, you should refrain from drinking some beverages: strong black tea, coffee, cocoa, juice, carbonated water, alcoholic beverages.
A few days after health greatly improves, you need to take care of the recovery of the intestinal microflora. This will help cereals, fruits, dairy products with bifidus bacteria (kefir, yogurt, curdled milk).
HOW TO AVOID FOOD POISONING
To torment experienced on the background of poisoning from happening again, we must always remember the principles of safe food.
— observe cleanliness during the preparation and consumption of food. Wash your hands thoroughly, dispose of leftover food in the trash, clean the dishes with hot water and detergent. Stored food should be in closed containers. Do not allow animals in places of food preparation.
— store raw foods separately from processed. Raw meat and fish can contain pathogenic bacteria that can “move” to other, already finished products.
potentially dangerous products should be subjected to careful heat treatment. Most hazardous microorganisms are killed at high temperatures.
— store products at low temperature. Products and dishes left in a warm place, pathogenic organisms proliferate at high speed.
— water and food should be of high quality. Products with expired shelf life, like rotten, should be immediately discarded.