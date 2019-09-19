Diet drinks affect life expectancy
Such a sad conclusion researchers from the world health organization. It became clear that drinking diet sodas has a direct impact on the likelihood of premature death.
A large-scale study involving more than 450 thousand adult citizens of the 10 countries showed that daily consumption of almost all varieties of soft drinks is associated with an increased risk of premature death. However, the maximum risk increases among those who drink beverages with artificial sweeteners, but not with real sugars. These drinks have traditionally called a diet, because they contain no calories. Experts from the International Agency for research in cancer in Lyon who argue that human will is much wiser to replace all soft drinks with drinking water.
Well, the authorities of the countries interested in protecting the health of its people, needs to introduce more powerful taxes against the manufacturers of such drinks to reduce sales and thereby to improve the health of buyers. Today, diet drinks are distributed in the same way as soft drinks with natural sugar. Observation of participants in the study lasted for 16 years, the authors took into account all possible factors influencing the risk of premature death. However, they emphasize that the study was observational, a causal relationship still is not proven.
It is not clear why artificial sweeteners have such a negative impact on health. It’s possible that after drinking diet drinks the body as it feels cheated and needs additional servings of these calorie it receives in the form of various kinds of unhealthy snacks and snacking. And this leads to constant spikes in blood sugar levels, risk for metabolic syndrome.