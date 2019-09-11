Diet Margaret Thatcher became known as weight of the Iron Lady
Minus 10 pounds in 2 weeks for the eggs, the grapefruit, cucumber and whiskey about this diet Margaret Thatcher is legendary, but most of them suffer from inaccuracies and factual errors. The journalists MarieClaireпровели own investigation and found out the truth about the unique diet of the Iron Lady.
March 13, 1979 was held a very interesting informal interview with Margaret Thatcher, the British the Sun. This is where the future Prime Minister, which at that time was 54 years, spoke about their principles of nutrition and answered not quite delicate questions of the interviewee with her usual iron self-control. “What is your height and weight?” — “I weigh 9.5 stone at 5 ‘5 inches” (translated into familiar to us metric system — the growth of the Maggi — 165 cm, weight 60 kg).
“I have no special diet, — admits Margaret Thatcher. — I don’t really diet, just try to eat very little. I don’t eat Breakfast tightly, so that once and for all day. Most often it is black coffee, which is sometimes diluted with milk”. For example, “yesterday” Breakfast, says Margaret, consisted of half a grapefruit…
Since that interview, the power Margaret Thatcher has been the subject of heated debates. Never suffering from excess weight lady suddenly turned into the personification of the irrationality of food and other gastro-sins. That there is only bread with marmalade, who so loved Maggie.
However, after 4 may 1979 Margaret Thatcher became the first woman Prime Minister of great Britain, the noise around her drowned out the diet debate about its policies.
Margaret Thatcher and Elizabeth II, 1979
To discuss food preferences Thatcher community back about ten years ago. Historians have always shown great interest in the personal archive of the Iron Lady. He began to sort and publish during her lifetime. In 2009, examining the next sheaf of papers, historians found a black leather diary, which in addition to entries like “9:15 —” hair styling, they found a yellowish piece of paper with a detailed meal plan for the week and a warning “do Not stay on this diet more than two weeks.” Breakfast of grapefruit, one or two eggs and black coffee or tea, two eggs for lunch, steak, lamb chops or fish for dinner — this ascetic diet later became known as “Diet Maggie” and is considered the ancestor of the famous low-carb Atkins diet.
Today the latest version of diet Thatcher reads: the Prime Minister could (subjunctive) to stick to a diet before the elections, but most likely, if it was, it is impossible to say that the diet on paper was the most victorious. It is possible that Thatcher was invited a few of them, and we have a menu with only one possible of them.
Diet Maggie
Despite all the confusion around this power system still deserves attention. Not only as a historical fact, but also as a diet that have proven effective in the fight against excess weight in a short time. Below is the menu, which you can stick to for extra weight, but not more than two weeks.
Breakfast (the same all 14 days)
2 eggs, 1 grapefruit, Cup of coffee or tea without additives
Monday
Lunch: 2 eggs, grapefruit
Dinner: 2 eggs, mixed vegetable salad, 1 toast, 1 grapefruit
Tuesday
Lunch: 2 eggs, any quantity fresh tomatoes, plain coffee
Dinner: beef steak grilled vegetable salad (tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, olives), coffee
Environment
Lunch: 2 eggs, steamed spinach, coffee
Dinner: steak lean lamb on the grill, a salad of celery, cucumber and tomato, tea without additives
Thursday
Lunch: 2 eggs, steamed spinach, coffee
Dinner: 2 eggs, a little grain of cottage cheese, 1 well-toasted toast, shredded cabbage
Friday
Lunch: 2 eggs, steamed spinach, coffee
Dinner: vegetable salad with fish, 1 toast, 1 grapefruit
Saturday
Lunch: any amount of fruit salad, dressing on the side
Dinner: any number of steak, celery, cucumbers, tomatoes, coffee
Sunday
Lunch: chicken fillet on the grill, tomato salad, carrots and cabbage, grapefruit, coffee
Supper: cold boiled chicken without skin, tomatoes, grapefruit.
which allows you to lose weight without giving up favorite foods.
