Diet plan with boiled egg which will help you to lose up to 11 kg weight loss in just 14 days
Boiled eggs are considered part of the products that offer you with a healthy Breakfast. Regularly eating them, you will lose more than 10 kilos in just 2 months. This is a diet that includes foods fat burning that will make your menu nutritious and interesting.
You can quickly get rid of extra pounds, but you must remember that drinking plenty of water is necessary. Every day should start with eggs, and during the day you should take small portions of lean protein.
You can find it in foods such as eggs, chicken and fish. You can also include grapefruit, broccoli, mushrooms and spinach.
Let’s look at your day:
Breakfast: 2 boiled eggs 1 grapefruit
Lunch: broccoli and 1/2 grilled chicken breast
Dinner: green salad and 1 portion fish
Avoid alcohol because it will cause you to dehydrate and you will get a lot of toxins. Alcohol removes water from your cells and causes cravings for unhealthy food. This is what actually leads to weight gain.
You should also avoid carbonated drinks and sugar. Drink lots of green tea and water, because they are amazing for removing toxins from your body and moisturize it.
Avoid eating fried foods. Eat a lot of delicious “lean” protein. The content of sugar and fat should be minimal. It would be better if you could totally eliminate it. If you begin to feel nausea, you should immediately stop consuming it. You have to be very patient when it comes to weight loss.