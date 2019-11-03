Diet that allows you to attain a flat stomach in a few days
The result is impressive.
This diet will help get rid of feelings of swelling and heaviness in the stomach, as well as contribute to the normalization of digestion and make the stomach more flat.
These days you must exclude from your diet the following products:
1. Salt, spices on the basis of salt and products with high degree of processing. Water is attracted to sodium, so when you consume large amounts of salt, you retain more water, which leads to lethargy, obesity and extra pounds. Limit the consumption of salt and increased water intake will help to return your body to a balanced state. It will also reduce the likelihood of hypertension and osteoporosis. If food without salt seems tasteless, use seasonings without salt.
2. Excessive carbohydrates. Your muscles as an alternate energy source to store a particular type of carbohydrate called glycogen. Each gram of glycogen is stored with three grams of water. However, if you’re not taking part in the marathon, you all of these stocks are not needed. Reduce intake of foods high in carbohydrates such as pasta, bananas, baking to teach your body to use the accumulated excess fuel. After the burning of glycogen will leave an excessive amount of water.
3. Raw fruits and vegetables. Half a Cup of cooked carrots will provide the same amount of nutrients that a Cup of raw, but takes up less space in the gastrointestinal tract. Eat only cooked vegetables, small portions of unsweetened dried fruit and canned fruits in their own juice. Because of this you will receive all the necessary substances and at the same time rid the intestines of excess volume.
4. Food containing gas. Some products in the intestine produce a lot of gas: beans, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, onions, peppers and citrus.
5. Chewing gum. You probably don’t know this but when you chew gum, you swallow air. This air is in the digestive tract and leads to bloating and increase belly.
6. Sugar alcohols. These sweeteners called xylitol or maltitol, etc., often contained in products with a low content of calories or carbohydrates, such as cakes, candy or energy bars because they are sweet to the taste. As in the case of fiber, the intestines for the most part they do not absorb. It’s good to track calories, but not so good for the stomach Sugar alcohols cause gas, bloating and diarrhea. Avoid them.
7. Fried foods. Fatty foods, especially fried, are digested more slowly, causing you to feel heavy and bloated.
8. Spicy food. Foods seasoned with black pepper, nutmeg, cloves, chilli, onion, garlic, mustard, tomato sauce, ketchup or vinegar, and stimulate the secretion of gastric acid, which can cause irritation.
9. Sodas. What do you think, where do all these bubbles? They’re going in your belly!
10. Alcohol, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and acidic fruit juices. All of these highly acidic drinks can irritate the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause inflammation.
Menu four-day program against bloating
The first day
Breakfast
1 Cup corn flakes
1 Cup skim milk
1/2 Cup applesauce
1/4 Cup roasted or raw sunflower seeds
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Sit down to Breakfast near a window that the sun shines. Scientists have shown that morning light improves mood, triggers internal biological clock of a person, and because of this he is able to maximize energy throughout the day.
Lunch
100 grams of lean pork
1 slice of low fat cheese
350 grams of fresh tomatoes
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Paint your day in bright colors! Before you sit down at the table, put on it a vase with fresh flowers. You give this diet a lot of effort and deserve a reward.
Appetizer
Blueberry cocktail: 1 Cup skim milk and 1 Cup blueberries mix in blender for 1 minute. Pour into a glass and add 1 tablespoon of Flaxseed oil or 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds or pumpkin.
Psychological technique. Treat yourself to a virtual vacation. While you are cooking, turn on some fun music and move mentally to the beach with rolling waves and coconut trees. You can also put on the face a little sunblock and inhale deeply. Outside the window it’s snowing? Ha, you’re in the tropics!
Dinner
1 Cup cooked green beans
100 grams of baked fish
1/2 Cup of potatoes, baked in the oven with 1 tablespoon olive oil
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Put on the table the plates and cups of a smaller size. You would think that eating more than it actually is.
Day two
Breakfast
1 whole wheat bread
1 Cup skim milk
1/4 Cup roasted or raw sunflower seeds
100 grams of pineapple in its own juice
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Think of a one-time mantra. Select some soothing option, for example: “I chose this diet for himself.”
Lunch
100 grams of canned tuna
1 slice of low fat cheese
1 Cup young carrots, steamed
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Pay “in their faith” friend. Invite her with you to dinner and tell us about the variety of dishes. Try to remember as many of the principles of the program against bloating. This will help you to keep in mind why you are doing this, even though it is different from your usual lifestyle.
Appetizer
Pineapple cocktail: 1 Cup of skim milk, 100 grams of canned pineapple and some ice mix in blender for 1 minute. Pour into a glass and add 1 tablespoon of Flaxseed oil or drink together with 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds or pumpkin.
Psychological technique. Create an effective incentive. For example, let the mirror hang your “tight” jeans that every time you walk past, you’ve seen them. They will remind you of your ultimate goal to lose weight. Over time, they definitely will fit well.
Dinner
100 grams of fresh mushrooms, fried with one tablespoon of olive oil
100 grams baked chicken breast n Cup cooked brown rice 1 Cup lemon water
Psychological advice. Sing while cooking dinner. According to German researchers, the singing improves the immune system in two and a half times and increases the production of anti-stress hormones.
Day three
Breakfast
1 Cup corn flakes
1 Cup skim milk
1/4 Cup roasted or raw sunflower seeds
2 tablespoons raisins
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Concentrate on the current moment. This morning while eating don’t worry about anything else: neither radio, nor on TV nor on newspaper. Focus on the flavor in every bite.
Lunch
100 grams of lean pork
1 slice of low fat cheese
350 grams of fresh tomatoes
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Add chic. Pour water into the best crystal glass. Let it be a special Cup for diet, use it every time.
Appetizer
Peach cobbler: 1 Cup skim milk and 1 Cup frozen peaches blend for 1 minute. Pour into a glass and add 1 tablespoon of Flaxseed oil is cold-pressed or drink together with 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds or pumpkin.
Psychological technique. Be thankful. Give thanks for the food we eat, the body that feed, and the life that you live. It doesn’t have to be related to religion. Mentally thank the people who raised peaches and her parents.
Dinner
1 Cup cooked green beans
100 grams of roasted Turkey breast
1/2 Cup of potatoes, baked in the oven with 1 tablespoon olive oil
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological advice. Think about yourself. Remember the list of the most important people in your life that you were informed? For this dinner, think about all that you do for your body and your soul.
Day four
Breakfast
1 Cup of oatmeal
1 Cup skim milk
1/4 Cup roasted or raw sunflower seeds
2 prunes
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Laugh. Four-year-old laughs about 400 times a day; adult – about 15 times. Today, even if you are sitting at a table alone, laugh at his bowl of cereal over his glass of water.
Lunch
100 grams of lean pork
1 slice of low fat cheese
1 Cup young carrots, steamed
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological technique. Point the beauty on ease. Cook dinner tonight, imagining himself a chef. Wrap ham around cheese and carrots, cut them at an angle and place on the plate. Garnish with a few sprigs of greenery.
Appetizer
Strawberry shake: 1 Cup skim milk and 1 Cup frozen strawberries mix in blender for 1 minute. Pour into a glass and add 1 tablespoon of Flaxseed oil or drink together with 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds or pumpkin.
Psychological technique. Before you sit down, close your eyes and say something nice and encouraging about my body. Mark, how do you like your hands, and what friends call your eyes are alluring and your smile is a wonderful thing.
Dinner
100 grams yellow pumpkin, fried in
1 tablespoon olive oil
100 grams baked chicken breast
1/2 Cup cooked brown rice
1 Cup of lemon water
Psychological advice. Apply today dish on their best China. Create an appropriate atmosphere by using beautiful Cutlery and doilies.