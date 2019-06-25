Dietary supplements can lead to death

The use of dietary supplements can lead to disability and even death. All because of side effects.

БАДы могут привести к смерти

Experts from Harvard University (USA) published the results of the study. They analyzed medical data of people who used dietary Supplements. Scientists have concluded that prolonged supplementation increases the risks for health and helps in the treatment.

In 40% of cases a negative effect was so strong that it led to irreversible consequences. In this regard, scientists warn that the use of dietary Supplements can be deadly. There is also the risk of becoming disabled. Scientists remind us: do not abandon this treatment and reception really potent drugs.

In an analysis of the supplements the researchers found traces of heavy metals and pesticides. Such substances must not be allowed to accumulate in the body. Some components are banned in the official medicine, so the patient should be extremely careful. Scientists warn that the majority of Supplements are fake medicines, whose action was confirmed. There is a procedure of certification.

