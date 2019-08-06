Dietician: to an activated charcoal treated with caution
People have used activated charcoal as a means of cleansing the body of toxins long ago. But the most popular drug bought in the early eighties of the last century.
According to dietitian Natalia Pugacheva, in the eighties of the activated carbon became almost the universal remedy: women used it “pounds” in the hope to lose weight, some people believed that it cures peptic ulcer disease and diseases of the liver and intestines.
What is happening now? Currently, scientists recommend taking it from bloating and to cleanse the kidneys. Also, experts recommend the use of activated carbon with diarrhea or in case of poisoning.
Natalia Pugacheva warns: “despite the apparent harmlessness, the drug should be administered with extreme caution, as mindlessly drink it is impossible, it is necessary to calculate the dose on body weight”.
“You need to drink coal pills two hours before eating, and drink plenty of water. A person who violates the instructions, may develop an ulcer or experience constipation or dehydration,” — said the nutritionist.
With regard to the use of coal in toothpastes, scientists at king’s College London warn that the activated carbon may cause harm to the teeth, destroying the enamel.