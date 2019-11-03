Dietician told about the hazardous characteristic of tomato juice
Due to the large amount of salt contained in tomato juice, its regular use can be dangerous for the body of hypertensive patients. About this media reported dietitian Lydia Ionova.
According to Ionova, people with hypertension should always pay close attention to the amount of salt consumed. However, the manufacturers of the same tomato juice are not always informed about it.
Meanwhile, the doctor claims, while drinking tomato juice taste buds do not capture the degree of salinity. Lydia Ionova noticed that tomato juice can lead to increased blood pressure, and high blood pressure it is better to refuse from drinking this juice for the finished production.
“People with hypertension should avoid the regular consumption of tomato juice, or do it yourself from tomato paste without added salt,” shared the recommendation of the doctor.
Some risk tomato juice poses for those who suffer from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract in the acute stage. Lydia Ionova underlined that in such circumstances should not be consumed not only tomato juice, but a large part of raw foods, including vegetables and fruit.
While the rest of the tomato juice be useful: in particular, to protect against cancer.
“Tomato juice is valuable from the point of view of the high content of lycopene. Lycopene is an antioxidant that has very powerful, including anti-cancer properties,” said dietitian.