Dietician told exactly what fats can be good for the body
Most often, the word “fat” elicits negative associations. Especially those who are watching a figure or trying to lose weight. We should not forget that fats are an integral component of many products, and not-so-rare cases, these fats are very beneficial to the body. Dietitian Elena Solomatina told what fats should not be afraid to include in your diet.
According to him, fat is a kind of building material, so their use is extremely important. To the beneficial fats, which are essential for our body include vegetable fats. They are contained in the oils – olive and sunflower. The composition of these oils includes fatty acids and vitamin E. the Only downside – when frying these oils lose their benefits and, on the contrary, be very harmful. So olive and sunflower oil is better consumed in their natural form. But palm oil should be abandoned – there is nothing useful there.
Dairy fats can also be useful, but in small quantities. If you do not exceed the rate of consumption of cream or sour cream, they will help to regulate levels of hormones and protection of the nervous system.
In addition, to useful fats nutritionist took and fat. But it is important that the fat was subcutaneous. The expert stressed that this fat is able to reduce inflammation in the body. It is especially useful in the cold season, but again