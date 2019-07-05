Dietician told how it is better to eat cherries
The doctor shared his recommendations on how best to eat this fragrant berries with a distinctive sweet-sour taste.
To use portion. According to dietitian Catherine Arusuvai, cherries can be safely regarded as a dietary product: one kilo of cherries — about 500-600 calories. But the cherries should not be eaten directly in large quantities at a time – better to divide a large amount of several portions and eat them throughout the day.
Not to eat on an empty stomach. Cherry juice increases the acidity, and therefore including it is impossible to eat a lot at once is to provoke provoke heartburn and other problems with the stomach lining. It is best to eat the cherries about an hour after eating.
Be used with caution in diseases of the stomach. In particular, gastric ulcer, hyperacidity or gastritis, perhaps the best solution would be to avoid cherry.
Not recommended in diabetes. According to Catherine Arusuvai, diabetics do not have to eliminate cherries from the diet, but its use is necessary to control the level of blood sugar.
Lung disease is taboo. Doctors strongly recommend to abandon this product for chronic lung disease.
Rinse your mouth after cherry. No need to be lazy to rinse mouth after eating the berries – otherwise it can drastically affect the teeth. Its acidic juice damage tooth enamel.
In the absence of contraindications cherry is very useful. The dietician said that the use of its berries “helps to stabilize not only the cardiovascular system but also the brain and also slows aging”.