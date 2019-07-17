Dietician told what foods cannot be used for a snack in the summer heat
Sweet and flour products in the summer, carry an increased risk of poisoning, as well as contribute to the appearance of unpleasant symptoms, nausea, lethargy and drowsiness. Experts advise not to use them as snacks throughout the working day.
Dietician Lyudmila Babich warned about the danger of eating biscuits, sweets and cakes in the summer heat. According to her, the body, which works with some tension due to the hot weather, after such products will only face an additional burden.
First, said Babich, due to the increase in glucose levels after eating sweet and starchy foods may experience a feeling of cheerfulness, however it will last a long because glucose levels as sharply as it rose, decline. The result will be lack of energy, drowsiness, fatigue. For the body, especially its vascular system, such as the “swing” is very harmful.
“Instead of candy and muffins in the workplace it is better to eat fruits and vegetables, suitable even for the cookies, such as oatmeal or light crackers, but certainly not a cake or a cake,” said dietitian.
For a snack, the expert suggested to use a piece of black or corn bread with easy cheese.
Specialist also advised me to give up tea or coffee with sugar. To maintain the health and tone, said Babich, it is better to drink green tea or water with lemon. Instead of sugar to tea nutritionist recommended to use honey, used a bit of sugar. Honey contains many useful trace elements, and its use adds strength.