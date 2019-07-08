Dietician told what milk is good
Only a genetic test can give the exact answer, useful or contraindicated human milk.
Recently Medical Xpress published a study by Spanish scientists, which concluded that moderate consumption of milk and its derivative products with low fat content reduces the likelihood of developing certain diseases, including type II diabetes and cancer, colorectal cancer and bladder cancer.
According to dietitian Rima Moysenko, the question of the use of milk should be approached with caution – its absorption by the body depends on genetics. You need to conduct a genetic test to know for sure whether you can drink human milk, whether it will bring him benefit.
“For example, there is a category of people who are lactose intolerant but tolerate casein. They can use lactose-free milk products: curd, yoghurt, kefir,” said the nutritionist.
Rimma moysenko added that dairy products as a source of calcium, provide an opportunity to improve the condition of the bone metabolism. However, a person may be an intolerance to these foods, in this case, calcium will be leached from bone tissue. This type of intolerance, the dietician thinks, milk and any products based on it should cancel, and get calcium from other dietary sources.
As for fat, Rimma moysenko convinced that should Orient the products with normal, not “zero” fat. Specialist recommended to drink milk the average fat content of 2.5% and liver — fat content from 5 to 9%. “This same calcium will be absorbed,” said Moysenko.