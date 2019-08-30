Dietician told, who can’t eat melons
According to the specialist, melons in General good for the body, but eat them after 19 hours is not recommended due to the contained sugar.
In the melon season, many people are interested in what is useful: watermelon or melon. Dietitian Vadim Krylov said that to compare natural products difficult. According to him, there is no 100 percent good or bad for the natural product.
And watermelon, and melon have each their advantages. Both types of melons contain pectin which is a prebiotic and improves intestinal flora. Watermelon contains in its composition of sodium, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamins B1, B2 and C, folic acid, beta-carotene, melon — iron, and also a lot of vitamin C.
Also, reminded dietitian, melons distinguished by the presence of fruit sugar.
“This sugar is useful, but if you eat watermelon or cantaloupe after 19 evening, he stored in fat, which can not manage to spend. So you may receive extra weight,” warned Vadim Krylov.
At the same time, he noted, in the absence of the human condition, the watermelon and melon can be eaten in almost any quantity.
Contraindication to the use of watermelon is a chronic and end-stage renal failure. Melon can not eat people with diabetes, inflammatory and infectious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, and its consumption should be limited to expectant and nursing mothers.