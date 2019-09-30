Dietitian gave advice on how to feel cheerful in the morning
If in the morning you often feel tired and overwhelmed, maybe it’s the wrong bedtime. Dietitian Anna Smith shared on his page in Instagram list of useful evening rituals that will help you change the situation.
She listed 5 things to do before bedtime to morning feel just fine.
Dinner 3 hours before sleep
Why? Not to be broken before retiring for the sausage sandwich, and go to sleep quietly. But what if even after dinner I want to eat? You can drink kefir, eat vegetables, and if very hard, you eat boiled egg.
Yoga/stretching/walking in the evening
Why? A great option of activity that does not strain after the working day, plus it may help to sleep.
Plan your diet for the day/collect my lunch and snacks with you
Not only eliminate failures, but also save your time.
Ventilate the room and use dark curtains/remove the phone
All this is true not only for those who suffer from insomnia, and just generally before bedtime, which helps better rest.
And most importantly, treat yourself to something and don’t let it be food
And some of your favorite things, your Hobbies, movie, music, book, bath, facial mask, talking with a friend, and better to just go to bed early, the next day will definitely thank yourself.