Dietitian: vegetable protein cannot replace meat
The dietician told about the risks associated vegetable diet. Vegetable protein may not be a complete substitute for meat, he said.
The nutritionist reminded that the main sources of vegetable protein is soy and legumes. When switching to a vegetarian diet, you can suffer from protein deficiency – the body is not accustomed to the constant legumes, will not immediately learn of them the right amount of protein.
“When someone wants the first time to plunge into vegetarianism, there is a very big risk to cause protein deficiency with all its consequences: decreased immunity, weakening of the adaptive capacity of the organism, disease,” said tutelian.
According to nutritionist, the rejection of red meat is associated with the development of iron deficiency and anemia. Negative consequences for the organism in connection with vegetarian diet for the body will not only if people get enough protein, he said. But consumption of vegetable protein, this will not solve the problem.
“Plant protein can not become a complete substitute for meat. If there is more vegetable protein, it would still be a deficit of three amino acids, primarily lysine,” added Victor tutelian.