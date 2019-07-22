Dietitians revealed the secrets of weight loss for every body type

It is known that female figures have different shapes, and therefore are referred to as Apple, pear and hourglass. Dietitians revealed the secrets of weight loss for each type to lose fat on the sides, thighs and abdomen.

Thigh — the main drawback of the “pear”. Being overweight can cause problems with the veins. Women with such a figure should give up fatty food. To the diet, add beans and various cereals.

With belly fat often fighting female, with a figure of “Apple.” Extra pounds for this type of dangerous diseases such as cancer and diabetes. To lose excess weight, you should reduce the number of products containing carbohydrates, such as pastries. Dark chocolate and dried fruits will be a perfect replacement for sweets, and main courses are recommended sources of protein for example chicken and Turkey.

The most “happy” are considered to be the owner of shape “hourglass”, as in this case, the distribution of fat is uniform throughout the body. However, proper nutrition still need to be to preserve youth and health. This type doctors recommend eliminate or limit sugar, salt and caffeine in your daily diet.