Diets high in fat have a negative impact on the brain
Scientists from Yale University (USA), said: diet, high in fat, have a negative impact on the brain. Junk food can lead to neurological changes in the body.
During the study experts found, three days after a fatty food products in the hypothalamus appears the inflammatory process. It occurs before the first signs of obesity. Scientists were intrigued by the rapid changes occurring prior to the change of body mass index and tried to understand the mechanism of development of inflammation.
Scientists conducted experiments on animals that are on a diet high in fat, with the aim of monitoring of hypothalamic inflammation. The changes affected microglobulin cells that perform protective functions in the nervous system, regulating the process of inflammation. Of microglia, which are immune cells of the brain, intensified because of the changes of mitochondria responsible for the generation of energy from food consumed. In animals, staying on a diet with fatty foods, mitochondria were much less.
The size of the organelles have changed due to protein Uncoupling Protein 2 (UCP2), which regulates the use of energy and affect glucose homeostasis and energy control by the hypothalamus. The neurons of the brain was affected by activation of microglia and the inflammatory signal during the diet with high fat content was to the subjects an incentive to greater intake of unhealthy foods, causing obesity. Researchers removed the protein UCP2, after which subjects consumed less fatty foods and become more resistant to recruitment of extra pounds.
A new scientific study demonstrates how a diet high in fat on the brain and body in General. According to scientists, there are specific mechanisms involved when a person constantly consumes foods rich in carbohydrates and fats.