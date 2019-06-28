Digestion improves with a diet low in carbohydrates
Australia has developed a new feed system which helps to stabilize the gastro-intestinal tract. Feature menu – low amounts of carbohydrates, writes VistaNews.ru.
This type of food is particularly relevant for those who have after meals often inflates the stomach and form gases. The diet includes foods with a balanced amount of lactose, fructose, oligosaccharides and polyols.
Experts note that 69% of people who adhere to this diet, improved intestinal health. About the bloating they are not forgotten. Among the main products that you can and should drink: fruit (blackberries, apricots, cherries, figs), meat, including sausages, fish and seafood, herbal teas, coconut water and dairy products.
However, doctors warn that bloating can be a symptom of a severe illnesses and not only a consequence of malnutrition, so if you notice such problems, you should consult a specialist.
Add people to adhere to a balanced diet for the past 120 thousand years ago. To such conclusion the international group of scientists after studying the remnants of food from the foci, preserved in a cave at the mouth of the river Close in southern Africa.