Digital fascism. What will the recognition of emotions
Computer vision systems more uncompromising role in our lives. They not only identify people but also identify their emotions and even intentions
Photo: Shutterstock
Computers have “eyes” everywhere
Modern computer vision systems, interacting with neural networks are able to recognize not only individuals, but also human emotions, the degree of fatigue, aggressive intentions, and even predict human behavior in the next few minutes.
It is noteworthy that such systems were the first to introduce even intelligence agencies, and commercial companies. For example, the airline S7 plans to use the technology Face ID for face recognition of the passengers at the gate when boarding — is currently used boarding passes. The system will also evaluate the psychological state of man to the flight attendants managed to take care of passengers who are afraid of flying.
One of the largest and well-known Ukrainian companies with the help of cameras monitors the emotional state of their employees. The CEO of the company on the forum “Conductors of change” said that, according to research, happy people are much better than unhappy ones: “All employees work under the cameras, we calibrate their emotions for 70 points and observed for happy and unhappy”.
Employees who do not demonstrate an adequate level of happiness, sent to psychologists and experts from the HR Department. If the situation does not change, unhappy employees just get fired.
The General Director in his speech gave several examples of how this approach in practice. For example, an employee who was promoted, gained the extra weight within six months. According to the head — because of laziness. Later, the company fell to answering reporters ‘ questions, said that is not going to keep track of employees. Like, this innovative project is just a computer simulation. And the 70 staff who were monitored, are volunteers who have agreed to help implement the initiatives of the authorities. However, critics noticed that each year 20% of the employees of this company is retiring. It is hardly possible to talk about happiness in such a routine.
Children under the care of AI
In the Russian city of Perm has started a system of recognition of emotions of schoolchildren, which assesses the facial expressions of the disciples, distinguishing between fear, aggression, joy. The behaviour of pupils are monitored by cameras for EGE (single state exam, the Ukrainian analogue of EIT), established in each class. Eye of the camera constantly looks at the disciples; software identificeret, where there is a child, and with a frequency of three times per second produces a screening of the ever-changing emotions of students. At the end of the day the data is analyzed and determines the dominant emotions: neutral, joy, surprise, fear, disgust, aggression and sadness.
The project has already started in four schools in the city. A system developed by local IT company New Vizion. According to its General Director Olga Zarechnaya, the project was officially called “Hybrid neuro-expert system of Express-diagnostics of character and emotional state of the person in the video stream”. This is a video analyst, specializing in the recognition of emotional state of a person. The fact that facial expressions and micro-expression of the face reflects the processes that the man himself is rarely in control.
The technology (borrowed from the Chinese Huawei) — ensemble of neural networks that model the thinking of the psychologist in the course of diagnostics of the emotional state. Was initially the idea to make a neural network for specific tasks in the business while the technology work in schools.
A pilot project carried out with the consent of the local authorities, who say they are interested in identifying adolescents that pose a potential risk. Another decent justification for a system of total control over the emotions of the children — prevention of suicide. Say, if the computer consistently sees in the teenager’s sadness, he’ll be sent to the school psychologist, thus preventing a suicide attempt.
Something similar is implemented in neighboring Belarus. At the end of last year in the schools of two small towns of Baran and Bolbasovo — the students were given the tablets with pre-installed application called Nicola. His task is to automatically collect data from children and their families (to do video recording, screen recording, etc.), and then send it all to the server. Thus through the tablet’s camera tracked the direction of gaze of the child, analyzing his reaction, emotions, condition, movements of the body, the distance between the screen and the face. The program is able to understand when the child is bored, what subjects he likes and stuff. All this she automatically said teachers and school administration. By the way, to start some game, the student must first do homework or read a certain text.
The Belarusian students received 600 such tablets, in General, the project spent about $250 thousand And it was not public money — the project was funded by odious Belarusian IT-businessman Victor Prokopenya.
The app developed by Nicola one of the companies of Protopine — Facemetrics. Other companies Protopine and Russian oligarch Mikhail Gutseriev — VP Capital and Larnabel Ventures — invested in a new project based on artificial intelligence $14 million Created Facemetrics technology to track the emotions of the user and it was decided to “run” in the Belarusian schoolchildren.
Interestingly, the project was almost canceled because of fear of parents and students. At first, many simply refused to take the tablets — they didn’t believe that such a technique is given for free. “I’m not going to take it, because you then say that we stole it and will write the application in militia. Because the thing is expensive — how is it free?”, — they said.
Few people protested the very idea to work on similar technology to the students. In the same Perm from participation in the experiment was abandoned only four students. But the Overton window creaked shifted, so after a few years of camera tracking “emotions” may already appear in the apartments of adult citizens. And who knows when “citizens with deviant behavior” will carry on police “psychologists”. Technologism as the highest form of fascism.