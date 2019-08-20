Digital orgasm. Three technologies that will change modern sex
In the twentieth century sexual revolution called emancipation, mini-skirts and condom distribution. In the twenty-first century sexual revolution will be much more technologically advanced and radical
Of all the basic actions of sex over the past Millennium has undergone the least change. Even the sexual revolution that began in the middle of the last century and brought the world the freedom of expression about sex, explicit scenes in movies and different contraceptives had no significant effects on sex and attitudes to it.
Everything will change in the near future. On the approach, some innovation that will fundamentally change ideas about sex and its role in modern society.
Perfect contraception
Photo: Pexels
Experimental drug Vasalgel promises to be a real revolution in the uphill struggle of modern medicine with unwanted conception.
And women will be completely delighted with him. For the simple reason that it assumes perfect contraception without their participation.
Vasalgel is a drug that is injected into a male body by a simple injection of the gel. The gel blocks the movement of ejaculatory flows, by which the sperm travels to the penis. The effect of the drug can be interrupted at any time, making one more injection of the substance, which will lead to resorption of the gel tube in ejaculatory streams.
Tests on monkeys have already shown 100 percent efficacy of the drug. In test groups of rhesus pregnancies are not fixed.
However, human trials until tightened. In 2017, the developers said that they hope to start selling Vaselgel in 2018. However, at the moment massive sales of the drug, which could radically change the market of contraceptives, has not yet begun.
Virtual 3D porn
Photo: Pixabay
Actually, this title sounds good, but not quite accurately reflects the essence of the question. Virtual reality technology is already being actively used for excursions into the exciting (for some) the world of pornography.
But a combination of several virtual reality devices, for example such as Oculus Rift and Leap Motion could open the door for the onset of this era of virtual sex.
The first device (virtual reality glasses) will give the user a realistic picture that transports him to another reality. And the second (the gadget that recognizes gestures and translates them into commands for the computer) will operate in this virtual reality with your own hands. In the literal sense of the word.
In such conditions it is easy to imagine the scenario of sex Julius Caesar with Cleopatra in a common Kiev apartment.
Or painless procedure sex change. For the time being. Simply put, the term virtual sex will take on a completely different meaning.
Erogenous zone
Photo: Pixabay
The joke that the brain is the biggest erogenous zone for centuries. And finally, in the twenty-first century people will be able not only to laugh about it, but actively use all the sexy features of the brain.
For example, using brain implants. According to futurist Zoltan Istvan, science already knows enough about the brain to create implants that can stimulate those centres which are responsible for sexual pleasure directly, bypassing the actual process of sex.
Here, there is absolutely incredible prospects, as theoretically it will give the opportunity to receive sexual pleasure without any partners. And also allow you to experience all the delights of sex to those people who due to various circumstances do not have this ability.
You can also assume the creation of a network of devices that will allow to have sex with someone, but at a distance. Similar to the way it was, ironically, revealed sometime in the Comedy sci-Fi action movie the Destroyer, the sex will no longer require physical touch and “exchange fluids”. However, in the movie hero Sylvester Stallone is still convinced the heroine of Sandra Bullock that good old sex better.
Work on various kinds of brain implants actively conducted in various laboratories of the world. And in some cases we are talking about technology, is much more complex than a simple stimulation of certain areas of the brain.
For example, the us military is working on an implant that helps to resurrect forgotten memories.
Tiree Aziz, a neuroscientist from Oxford University, argues that the control of sexual feelings is quite possible directly in the brain by affecting certain brain cells.
Dr. Melissa Thomas Medical center Forsyth, North Carolina conducting experiments with exposure of sexual sensations through the spinal cord for almost 10 years.
Photo: Pexels
He used electrodes implanted into the spinal cord of the patients to enhance their sexual sensations. The majority of patients stated a positive effect. However, the focus group was very small, recognize Melissa.
Anyway, in the medical world is gradually strengthened the idea of using technology to improve the sensations of sex. Some physicians are even starting to use the term sexual engeneering. However, in an ironic way.
The term refers to application of high technologies to stimulate sexual sensations in healthy patients or return to the possibility of sex to those who lost it due to various reasons — injury, illness, age.