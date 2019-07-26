Dima Kolyadenko spoke about luxury gifts by Irina Bilyk
Dima Kolyadenko admits that his ex-girlfriend gives him expensive gifts.
22 Jul Dima Kolyadenko was 47 years old, what it was congratulated by many fans, family and friends. No congratulations from Irina Bilyk also not done. Showman acknowledged that none of his birthday passes without actress and she always tries to please him with some gifts and surprises.
“Last year I lived in Golden gate and when she arrived, rang with the words: “Kolyadenko, where are you?”. I told her that not to celebrate my birthday. And she poor thing was sitting half an hour in the car and waited for me. Came to me with a gift, bought something – socks, handkerchiefs – everything I love” — said Dima, in an interview for the program “Ranok z with Ukraine” on TV channel “Ukraine”.
However, sometimes gifts from Irene are very expensive!
“Irina Bilyk I often gave trip. For example, ringing with the words: “Coladera, what are you doing?”, I answered that these four days I’m home, and she offered to fly to London, to Italy – to Milan. What I always said, “Great!”, — says Dmitry Kolyadenko.