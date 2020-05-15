Dimitrenko won the bronze prize-winner CHE-2014 athletics after the disqualification of the Russians
Ruslan Dmytrenko
Ukrainian athlete Ruslan Dmytrenko recognized the bronze medalist of European championship-2014 race walking for 20 km, reported on the official website of athletics Federation of Ukraine.
34-year-old native of Kiev region received the award after the disqualification of Russian Alexander Ivanov for anti-doping rule violation.
We will remind, at the European Championships in Zurich, which took place 6 years ago, Dmitrenko only the results of the photo finish lost third position another Russian, Denis Strelkov.
In turn, the then current world champion Ivanov kilometer circle, laid on city streets, took second place.
After his disqualification on the second place went to arrow, and Dmitrenko, respectively, to third.
Note that the European champion was the Spaniard Miguel angel Lopez, finishing acceleration pulled out the victory in the fight with two Russians and a Ukrainian. First place from fourth in the end were separated by only 2 seconds.
Recall Dimitrenko in March got in an accident near Kiev. Ruslan suffered multiple fractures of arms and legs.