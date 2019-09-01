Dinamo again failed to win the Premier League
Dynamo played a draw with Zoria Luhansk in the Central match of the sixth round of the Ukrainian Premier League, writes “Sportarena”.
Kiev has missed a victory, conducting in the account 2:0. First Gerson Rodriguez opened the scoring with a header after a cool canopy of Carlos De Foam, after which the Uruguayan has scored more and scored the ball.
But at the end of the first half Zorya managed to reduce the gap thanks to a goal by Artem Gromov. In the second half of the meeting, “dawn” took the initiative and created a large number of scoring chances.
On 82 minutes, the Luhansk side managed to equalise after a corner with a fantastic shot in the fall scored Joel Abu Hanna.
Dinamo failed to win in the second match under the direction of Alexei Mikhailichenko. In Kiev after the reporting round eight points and fifth place.
“Dawn” takes the third place with 11 points, and leading Shakhtar, whose 18 points out of 18 possible.