Dinamo and club Brugge will judge the Croatian champion in karate
On Tuesday, August 13, Dynamo Kyiv at home, playing the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Belgian “Brugge” (beginning at 20:30). Judge meeting on the “Olympic”, which bookmakers prefer the hosts, UEFA entrusted a team of fellow defender “it is white-blue” Josip pivaric of the judges from Croatia, headed by 43-year-old FIFA referee Ivan Beacom (pictured). A native of Rijeka (by the way, the Croatian champion in karate among juniors) are designed to help his countrymen Goran Pataki and Boyan Zobenica (fourth referee — Mario Zebec).
ONLINE BROADCAST OF “DYNAMO” — “BRUGES”
In previous years the insurer by profession with passion for travel and owns, in addition to his native Croatian, English and Italian, and six times intersected with Ukrainian teams: Bordeaux — Dynamo — 1:0 in 2013, BATE Borisov — Shakhter — 0:7 in 2014, “Dnepr” — “the Ajax” — 1:0 in 2015, real Madrid — Shakhtar 4:0 in 2015, “Illichivets” — “Bordeaux” — 1:3 in 2018 and “Astana” — “Dinamo” — 0:1 in 2018.
Photo Getty Images
