“Dinamo” at the training camp in Austria defeated the team of two Austrian clubs
On Tuesday, July 9, Kiev “Dynamo” held a regular control match at the training camp. Rival wards of Alexander Khatskevich became the United team of two clubs in the Austrian fourth division “Zirl” and “Kematen in Tirol”.
The Kiev, whose first collection of match practice got Popov, Pivaric, buialskyi, Duelund and Besedin, was not difficult to overcome the opponent — 5:0 (Besedin, 23, buialskyi, 32, de Pena, 37, Shaparenko, 65, Pivaric, 83).
Dynamo: Kucheruk (Neshcheret, 46), Sidorchuk, priests, Alibekov (Rusin, 46), Shabanov (Pivaric, 56), Andrievsky, buialskyi, Shaparenko, Duelund (de Pena, 31), Tsitaishvili, Besedin.
By the way, Slovenian footballer “Dynamo” Benjamin of Verbic, who the day before due to damage replaced sparring with the Greek Olympiakos, fortunately, escaped injury and trains in the General group.
In the final two friendly matches in Austria “Dinamo” will play with the representative of the second power division of Britain “Brentford” (July 13) and the local “Schwaz” (July 14).
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter