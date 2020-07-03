“Dinamo-Brest” flash COVID-19: Khacheridi and Noyok – under suspicion on coronavirus
Oleksandr Noyok
“Dinamo-Brest” from six players discovered in a suspected disease coronavirus, according to Pressball.by.
Among them two Ukrainian footballer defender Yevhen Khacheridi and midfielder Oleksandr Noyok.
“Dinamo-Brest” addressed to the Belarusian football Federation with a request to postpone the match of the 16th round of the League against the “Smolevichi”, but was refused.
This season Noyok played for Brest in 21 matches, scoring 3 goals and giving 4 assists. Khacheridi has played in 8 matches.
Dinamo are the reigning Champions of Belarus. In this season the most Western team in the country takes the 6th place in the championship, however, behind the leader – BATE by only 5 points.