“Dinamo-Brest” Milevsky and Shakhtar Vernidub gave a Thriller in the semifinals of the Cup of Belarus (video)
In the return match of the semi-final of the Cup of Belarus Soligorsk Shakhtar, led by Ukrainian Yuri Vernidub, at the home arena beat “Ukrainian” Brest “Dynamo”, which are three fellow Vernydub – Yevhen Khacheridi, Oleksandr Noyok and Artem Milevskiy – 4:2.
Note from this trio in the game took part in only one Milevsky.
The game was developed by an amazing script.
For 38 minutes, it seemed that the affair finally died – the visitors scored 2 goals and given the result of the first match, won by the Dynamo 2:0, made it nearly impossible task of Shakhtar in the final.
However, in the second half of meeting wards of Vernidub managed a comeback, scoring in 16 minutes, 4 goals.
In the remaining “the same” 16 minutes “Shakhtar” had only time to check in at the gate “Dinamo”, but “white-blue” survived and now, may 24, will meet in the final match against BATE.