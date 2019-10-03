“Dinamo” could not beat “Lugano” in the Europa League
At the stadium “Libunpack” in St. Gallen, ended the match of the group round of Europa League in group B between the Swiss “Lugano” and Kiev “Dynamo”.
The audience never saw the scored goals in match – 0:0.
Thus, after two rounds in the asset Dynamo four points. In the first match of the Ukrainian club beat malmö FF 1:0.
Parallel match in group b of the Europa League between the Swedish malmö and Danish Copenhagen also ended in a draw – 1:1.
The next match in the group stage of the Europa League “Dinamo” will hold on October 24 in Kiev against Danish “Copenhagen”.