“Dinamo” could not beat the outsider of the Premier League in the first match at Mickle
Kiev “Dinamo” could not beat the outsider of the Ukrainian Premier League FC “Olympic” in the first match under new head coach Alexei Mikhailichenko.
The game, which took place in Kiev at “Olympic”, ended with the score 1:1. Goals were scored Serhiy Politylo “Olympic” and Victor Tsygankov in “Dynamo”.
About 20 minutes in the second half Kyivans played the majority after removal of the defender “olimpika” Dmitry Grishko. In the end, the trains were equalized on the 87th minute the referee sent Benjamin Verbicha.
For Marseille this is the first point in this season, the team occupies the 12th place. Dynamo with seven points and is in fifth place, Arsenal have one game in hand.
We will remind that on August 14 Dynamo fired head coach Aleksandr Khatskevich after a disastrous performance in the Champions League, where the Kiev failed to pass the third qualifying round.
Instead, a team led by Alexei Mikhailichenko, who for many years no one trained. In 2002, he began his coaching career at Dynamo, too, with a draw.