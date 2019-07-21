“Dinamo” lost the rookie of the Premier League: live match
Sunday, July 21, the Vice-champion of Ukraine Dynamo Kyiv played their final friendly game before the start of the official part of the season 2019/2020. The team of Aleksandr Khatskevich has conceded to the beginner of the national Premier League, “the Ear” from village of Kovalivka, near Kyiv — 1:2 (Besedin, 58 — Gavrish, 55, from a penalty, Nekhtiy, 78, Chernomorets, 90+2).
In the match, in which are unable to participate Midfielders “blue and white” Tsygankov and Duelund, Kiev possessed an overwhelming advantage, but the victory went not to them. Rural team opened the scoring after De Pena knocked an opponent down in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the penalty spot, but after a few minutes Besedin successfully in the fall has closed a flank lumbago and restored the balance. The decisive goal was scored after the attacker “Ear” successfully sent the ball into the far corner after a cross from the right flank. In the stoppage time, Dynamo were in the minority when Burda was interrupted by violations of the rules the output of the rival one-on-one with the goalkeeper, and then covalency have increased their lead thanks to a brilliantly executed penalty shot, setting the final score in the match.
We will add that in the first half Sunday “Dynamo” held another sparring at the match with “Obolon-Brovar” of the first national League was recorded a draw — 1:1 (Tsitaishvili, 7 — Ostrovsky, 82).
In the match with “Obolon-Brovar” was recorded a good draw
We will remind that after a week of “Dinamo” will hold the first official match in the season 2019/2020 — Sunday, July 28, the team of Alexander Khatskevich will play in Odessa from Shakhtar Donetsk in the fight for the Ukrainian super Cup.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter