“Dinamo” lost to “the Gums”, bezvyigryshnaya series of Kiev has reached six games
Kiev “Dynamo” on Sunday lost the Chernigov “Desna” in the match of the 7th round of the Ukrainian Premier League with the score 1:2 behind and Shakhtar are already by 13 points.
As noted SportArena, “Dynamo” could not win for the third match in a row under the direction of Alexei Mikhailichenko. In General, the people of Kiev did not win the championship more than a month, and with the matches in the Champions League, their losing the series reached six games.
“White-blue” occupy the fifth place in the Premier League.
“Desna” thanks to the victory over the “Dynamo” entrenched in second place — the team of Alexander Ryabokon ahead of “Alexandria” by 2 points, but behind Shakhtar on 7 points.
In the next round “Dynamo” will play against “Vorskla” in Poltava, but before that, the team Mickle on Thursday in the Europa League will meet with Malmo.
“Desna” in the next Sunday will play with “miner” in Chernigov.