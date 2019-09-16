Dinamo — malmö online stream of Europa League match
Thursday, September 19, the Kiev “Dynamo” will hold the first European game after coming to the coaching Alexei Mikhailichenko. At the capital’s “Olympic” white-Blues in the first round group stage of the Europa League will play with the bronze medalist of Swedish championship, Malmo (beginning at 19:55).
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting of wards of Alexei Mikhailichenko and Uwe Rosler, which you can watch in this news.
In a different mood
Last weekend the players of Oleksiy Mykhailychenko and German Uwe Rösler spent the next matches in their national leagues. Dynamo capital’s “Olympic” failed to win for the sixth (!) successive match in all competitions, losing in the Premier League, “the Gum” — 1:2, and in the standings of the Premier League is insulting to their fans the sixth position (the “white-blue” — a game in hand).
In turn, the “Malmo” in the home match of the championship Sweden proved to be stronger than Norrkoping — 1:0 (RIX, 56) and in seven rounds to finish with 47 points in second, two points behind Aika (from going the third “djurgården also 47 points and a game in hand).
41 years later
The only time the European Cup the way “Dynamo” and “Malmo” crossed more than four decades ago, when the Swedes the second round of the European Cup 1978/1979 passed Kiev (0:0 away, 2:0) home and subsequently reached the final in Munich, where he lost to English “Nottingham forest” (0:1).
Dynamo more with rivals from Sweden do not intersect, but Malmo for another four faced Ukrainian opposition in the group stage of European competitions (one win and three defeats): Metalist — 1:4 at home and 1:3 away in 2001, and with Shakhtar — 1:0 at home and 0-4 on the road in 2015.
Match highlights of the match Malmo — Dinamo — 2:0 (1978)
The Dynamo is more expensive by almost five times
According to the authoritative German portal transfermarkt. de, the Dynamo is more expensive than the total cost of the players Malmo almost five times (97,8 million euros versus 19.7 million).
The five most expensive players of the Ukrainian club formed: Victor Tsygankov (20 million euros), Benjamin of Verbic, Vitaly Nikolenko (both 6 million), Salt (5 million) and Tamas Kadar (4.5 million).
As for the Swedes, they have more than others are Danish midfielder Anders Christiansen and his compatriot, the player of defence Jonas Knudsen (both at 1.5 million euros), Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson (1,4), and two more players of the middle line — the Dane Soren Rieks and Swede Oscar lewicki (both 1.3 million).
By the way, the transfer value most famous football Malmo’s Markus Rosenberg (ex-forward of “Ajax”, “Bremen”, “racing” and “BWA”), who on September 27 will celebrate 37 years amounts to 600 thousand euros. Age, after all. By the way, in 2007 the pupil Malmo “pull” on the 7 million Euro.
36-year-old captain of the Swedes Markus Rosenberg is known for his Dutch “Ajax”, German “Bremen”, Spanish “racing” and the English “BWA”
Day in history
Since the debut of the Dynamo in the European Cup in 1965, the team held meetings on 19 September and only seven times in the first confrontation celebrated success, winning the 1979 visiting Bulgarian CSKA “Septemvriyci famous” — 2:1 (Bessonov, Demianenko). The other six meetings have brought three draws and three defeats: with the Bulgarian “Levski-Spartak” in 1980 — 1:1 (beet) on the road, with Finnish “Kuopio” in 1990 — 2:2 (Salenko, Yuran) away, with the English “Manchester United” in 2002-m — 0:0 in Kiev, with the Portuguese Boavista in 2001 — 1:3 (gyane) in a foreign field, with the Italian “Roma” in 2007-m — 0:2 in Rome and with the Belgian “Genk” in 2013 — 0:1 at home.
19 Sep 2013 “Dynamo” in the match of Europa League lost in a “Olympic” Belgian “Genk”
Swedish coach beat cancer
German expert Uwe rösler headed malmö in June last year. In the years of his playing career a native of the “socialist” of Allenburg played as striker for clubs in Germany, England and Norway. In particular, three consecutive seasons he was the top scorer of Manchester city, and in 2009 was inducted into the Hall of fame a big club. In the asset striker five matches with the national team of the German Democratic Republic (GDR).
The last Wrestler club was Norwegian side Lillestrom, which he left in 2003 after he was diagnosed with cancer. After the course of chemotherapy, the Germans have conquered the disease and returned to the football, going to coaching.
In 2004-2010 he worked in the Norwegian “lillestrøm, but”, the Viking and Molde, and in the 2011-2018-m headed English “Brentford”, “Wigan”, “Leeds” and “Fleetwood town”, and then received an invitation to Malmo.
50-year-old Uwe rösler is married to a Norwegian, and two of his sons was named in honor of former team-mates at Manchester city — Colin (after Colin bell) and Tony (after Tony Beech).
German expert Uwe rösler headed Malmo last summer
Recall that in the other match in group b September 19, will face Danish “Copenhagen” and Swiss “Lugano”.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”, FC Malmo, keysports.co.uk allsvenskan. se
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter