Dinamo — malmö: starting lineups

Thursday, September 19, at the capital’s “Olympic” (starts at 19:55) will host the first round match of the group stage of the Europa League between the Vice-champion of Ukraine in Kiev “Dynamo” and the bronze medalist of Swedish championship, Malmo (referee — Aleksandar Stavrev from Northern Macedonia).
Coaches Alex Mickle g Resler already decided the line-UPS (recall that the Dynamo defender Nikita Burda did not get in the squad for the match due to the removal from the field in the previous European Cup meeting with club Brugge).
Dynamo: 71. Boyko, 94. KENDZERA, 30. Shabanov, 44. Kadar, 16. Mikolenko, 5. Sidorchuk, 29. Buyalsky, 8. Shepelev 15. Tsygankov, 7. Verbic 22. Rodriguez.
Subs not used: 1. Bowen, 9. Salt, 11. Tsitaishvili, 14. de Pena, 19. Garmash, 20. Karavaev, 41. Besedin, 69.
Malmö: 27. Dalin, 4. Safari 5. RIX, 6. Hemmes, 7. Bashir, 8. Traustason, 9. Rosenberg, 14. Christiansen, 16. BAMO, 17. Bengtsson, 24. Nielsen.
Subs not used: 1. Melicharek, 2. Larsson, 3. Knudsen, 11. Molins, 18. Gall, 23. Antonsson, 32. Berget.
Recall that in a parallel match in group b will play the Danish “Copenhagen” and Swiss “Lugano”.
