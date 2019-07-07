Dinamo — Olympiakos: live video stream of the match

| July 7, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Monday, July 8, Dynamo Kyiv will play the third sparring at the training camp in Austria. After a draw with Romanian club “Botosani” and a crushing victory over Austrian Wacker wards Alexander Khatskevich will meet with the Vice-Champions of Greece, Olympiakos.

Recall that in February 2019, the lot brought the clubs in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League and FC Dynamo Kyiv for the sum of two meetings have passed Greek club — a draw 2:2 in Piraeus and the victory 1:0 in Kiev.

By the way, Olympiacos has already held in the current season five games and never lost with the Romanian “Whiteroom” — 3:2, with the Polish “no I heard” — 1:1, with the Israeli Hapoel (beer Sheva) — 2:2, with the Polish Lechia — 1:1 and with the Polish “jagiellonia białystok” — 5:0.

Live broadcast of the match “Dinamo” — “Olympiakos” (starts 8 July at 19:00).

After the meeting with the Greeks the people of Kiev will be in Austria for three friendly matches: July 9 — with the Austrian “Tilem”, July 13 — with the English “Brentford” & 14 July — with the Austrian “Schwaz”.

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

