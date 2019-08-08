“Dinamo” – “Shakhtar”: online broadcast of the match championship of Ukraine
On Saturday, August 10, will be held the “Ukrainian Clasico” in the championship of Ukraine Kiev “Dynamo” will meet with Donetsk “Shakhtar”. The game will take place at NSC “Olympic”, beginning at 17:00.
Shakhtar — after check out in Bruges
FC Dynamo Kyiv will play friendly against archrivals exactly between the two qualification matches of the Champions League against Belgian club Brugge. The away leg of a European tournament, in which the “white-blue” lost with the minimum account 0:1, left a lot of questions. Now wards of Alexander Khatskevich need to show their best qualities in the game with Shakhtar, but to leave the forces — both emotional and physical — in the return match with “Brugge”, which will be held three days after the meeting with Shakhtar
In Bruges, the Dynamo are unable to achieve a positive result. As will be in Kiev?
Photo session before El Clasico
Shakhtar before the meeting with “Dinamo” held the club photo shoot, images from which will be used on the official club websites and club publications in the current season. It is noteworthy that the event was absent from the midfielder Viktor Kovalenko, but the Pitmen did not comment on it.
The match referee from Transcarpathia
The referees Committee of the UAF appointed to work on the upcoming match as the main referee is 38-year-old Yaroslav Kozuka of Mukachevo (Transcarpathian region). It is noteworthy that last year Kozyk has worked on the duel between Dynamo and Shakhtar, which was his first career — in the 30-th round the referee ruled a draw (1:1) in Kharkiv, showing 13 warnings (six players of Shakhtar, seven players “Dynamo”), two of which were transformed into deletion.
38-year-old Yaroslav Kozyk
To help Kosaku will be Igor Alekhin (Moscow) and Simon Sloncek (Cherkasy). The fourth function of the arbitrator will perform is Anatoliy Abdula from Kharkiv and observer of arbitration shall be the head of the referees Committee of the UAF Italian Luciano Rays.
The VAR system in action
The match between “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” in offline mode the system will work videoporama of arbitrators (VAR). For this match videoaaron appointed Mykola Balakin (Kyiv region), videoassistance — Volodymyr Volodin (Kherson), videonabljudenie of arbitration — Volodymyr Petrov (Kharkiv).
The VAR system is already working in Ukraine for the time being in offline mode
At the start of the championship with the perfect score
Both teams successfully started in the championship of Ukraine. “Dinamo” has spent two coaxial match in Lviv, consistently beating Karpaty (2-0) and defeating the lions (3:0) and Shakhtar first beat away “Alexandria” (3:1), then in Kharkov won with a big score Karpaty (3:0).
The first meeting of the season for Dynamo
On 28 July in Odessa held a match for the Ukrainian super Cup, which traditionally, the 12th time in history, the clash between Dynamo and Shakhtar. The victory went to Kiev, who during the game were behind, but towards the end of the match was scored twice and the second time in a row (and eighth time in history) were winners of the trophy.
“Dynamo” won the eighth super Cup in history
