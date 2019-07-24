“Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”: online broadcast of the match for the Supercup of Ukraine
Sunday, July 28, the football season 2019/2020 in Ukraine traditionally opens with a match for the Ukrainian super Cup, which will meet the champion and the winner of the Ukrainian Cup, Shakhtar Donetsk and Vice-champion of Kiev “Dynamo”. The fight will take place in Odessa at the stadium “Chernomorets”, beginning at 21:00.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH, FOR WHICH YOU WILL BE ABLE TO FOLLOW THE NEWS.
The referee from the Dnieper
The referees Committee of the UAF appointed to the match for the Supercup of Ukraine the team of arbitrators, headed by 39-year-old Vitaliy Romanov from the Dnieper. Last season, the let Dnipro right back worked for 12 matches of the elite domestic division, of which exactly half — with the participation of the giants of Ukrainian football. Also to his credit last season and two Derby between Dynamo and Shakhtar in the 14th round, the Pitmen in Kharkiv beat the Dynamo (2:1), and in 25-m round the command in Kiev has drawn (0:0).
39-year-old Vitaly Romanov
VAR offline
On the fight the referees Committee of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) will test offline system videoassistance referee (VAR). In this format, the Ukrainian referee will meet with a novelty in the first part of the season, and since the spring of 2020, the VAR system will be used, the assurances of the leadership of the UAF, at least in the two matches of the tour.
15 trophies for two
In the entire history of Ukrainian football the super Cup was played 15 times. It is noteworthy that it became the owner of two clubs, Shakhtar have eight honorary trophies, Dynamo one less (thus Kiev are the current holders of the super bowl). In addition to the two giants of domestic football, only four teams — FC Vorskla, Tavriya, Metalurh Donetsk and Chornomorets took part in the super Cup match of Ukraine, but to no avail.
Dynamo – the current holder of the trophy
In the season 2018/2019 — two victories
Last season the teams played six matches in different tournaments: four times the Dynamo, the Pitmen met in the Ukrainian League, once in the Cup and the super Cup. In two cases, victory was awarded to Kiev (including in the battle for the super Cup) in two — Shakhtar (in one of them, in the quarterfinals of the Cup, the Donetsk team won on penalties), also in two games was a draw. Note that a special performance of last year’s matches did not differ — overall goal difference of 5:4 in favor of “Dynamo”.
Fruitful summer break
During the summer break “Dinamo” has spent the summer training camp in Austria. Kiev spent five friendly matches, of which two have won and three draws. Three test matches were played in Kiev — they were recorded one draw and two defeats (goal difference of 12:7 in favor of “Dynamo”).
At the training camp in Austria, Dynamo are unbeaten in test matches in Kiev – not won
Shakhtar all their friendlies have been on two training camps in Germany and Austria scored the Pitmen’s seven wins and one draw and defeat, with goal difference 17:3.
During the preparation to the season, Shakhtar have lost only one test match
“Shakhtar” with a new coach, “Dynamo” — with the newcomer of the national team of Ukraine
During the summer transfer window “Dynamo” has replenished with two players — contracts with the “white-blue” have signed Ghanaian defender / midfielder Mohammed Kadiri and defender of the national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Karavayev.
In the offseason, “Dynamo” has signed a national team player Alexander by Karavaevym
But Shakhtar acquisitions limited only by the position of the head coach of the Portuguese Luis Castro is gone in Italian “Roma”, Paulo Fonseca, and returned from loan defender Dodo (“Guimaraes” Portugal), Midfielders Vyacheslav Tankovskiy (“Arsenal-Kiev”) and Alexander Michalenko (Mariupol), as well as striker Gustavo Blanco-Leshalom (málaga Spain).
The coach of “miners” was replaced – instead of Paulo Fonseca came another Portuguese coach luís Castro
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”, FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter