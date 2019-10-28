“Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”: online broadcast of the match of the Ukrainian Cup
Wednesday, October 30, in the match between Dynamo Kyiv and current holders Shakhtar Donetsk on the capital’s “Olympic” will determine the quarterfinalist of the Cup of Ukraine (beginning at 19:30). The cost of tickets for the game— 60, 120, 250, 300, 400, 500, 800 1000 hryvnia.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the confrontation wards Alexei Mikhailichenko and Luis Castro, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Referee from Kropiwnicki
To work on the match in Kiev, the referees Committee of the UAF trusted the team of referees headed by 29-year-old judge from Kropivnitskiy Viktor kopiivs’ka, which are designed to help his fellow countryman Andrey Violin and Kherson Volodymyr Volodin (incidentally, the first children’s coach of Shakhtar midfielder Viktor Kovalenko). Reserve official — Mykola Balakin (Kyiv region), observer of arbitration — Italian Luciano Rays.
This season kopiivs’ka crossed twice against Dynamo (2:0 against Karpaty 1:2 with Desna) and once with Shakhtar (2:0 against Lviv).
The Referee Viktor Kopiivs’ka
Simultaneous misfire
Last Sunday, Dynamo and Shakhtar synchronously (for the first time in 11 months!) lost points in the championship. A native of Kiev at “Olympic” did not deter the victory in the match with “Karpaty” — 1:1 (Verbic, 50 — Shabanov, 85, own goal).
In turn, Shakhtar for the first time in the season lost points, Kharkiv match with two deletions failing to overcome the “Alexandria” — 0:0.
Breakaway champion-Vice champion is still 10 points.
Forecast bookmakers
Analysts bookmakers in the Kyiv match prefer Shakhtar. For example, 1xBet betting on the victory of Shakhtar in normal time takes with a factor of 1.99 for a draw and 3.78 on the success of “Dynamo” — 3,54.
Recall that in the current season of “white-blue” and “orange and black” faced each other twice already. In the match for the Supercup of Ukraine in Odessa won “Dynamo” (2:1), and in the Premier League, the Pitmen took the victory from Kiev (2:1).
The history of confrontation between rivals
During the years of performances in the all-Union, all-Ukrainian and international competitions “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” in 1938 held with each other 185 official matches: 76 wins Kiev, 53 — the Pitmen, and 56 draws (goal difference — 252:211).
In the period of independence of our country a slight advantage at Shakhtar: 92 matches, winning 34 of the “orange-black”, 26 draws and 32 wins for the white-Blues (goal difference is — 116:109).
The largest victory “the Dynamo” in person “Ukrainian” matches 3:0, “Shakhtar” — 4:1 and 3:0 (in Soviet times — 5:0 and 6:0 respectively).
By the way, my first trophy as head coach of “Dynamo” Alexei Mikhailichenko won 16 years ago after winning the Cup final against FC Shakhtar Donetsk in 2003.
Video of the final of Cup of Ukraine 2003 Dynamo — Shakhtar — 2:1
The relationship between the rivals in the Ukrainian Cup
The giants of Ukrainian football 16th time will battle each other in the national Cup. When you do this 10 times “Dynamo” and “miner” crossed in the final games of the tournament, celebrating five wins (“white-blue” in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014 and 2015, “orange and black” — in 2002, 2008, 2011, 2017, and 2018).
As for the meetings of opponents in the stages of the playoffs of the Cup of Ukraine, there is one wicket wins, Shakhtar won all five duels (in the semi-finals-2008/2009 — 2:0 in the quarter-finals – 2009/2010 — 2:0 in 1/8 final 2011/2012 — 3:2 in the 1/16 final-2012/2013 — 4:1 and in ¼ final-2018/2019 — 1:1, on penalties — 4:3).
Video of the penalty shoot-out Cup match “Shakhtar” — “Dynamo” on April 7, 2019
The composition of “Shakhtar” is more expensive by almost 40 million euros
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, Shakhtar is more expensive than the total cost of the Dynamo is 39.2 million euros — 137,4 million euros compared to 98,2 million.
The most expensive players of the Donetsk team ismaily (19 million euros), Aunt (15 million), Tyson (12 million), Marlos (11 million) and Taras Stepanenko (10 million).
The top seven most expensive players of the capital club include: Victor Tsygankov (20 million euros), Benjamin of Verbic and Vitaly Nikolenko (6 million), Fran Sol (5 million), as well as Sidley, Serhiy sydorchuk and Tamas Kadar (4.5 million).
The most expensive player in both teams — Dynamo Viktor Tsygankov
Weather on game day
Weather forecasters promise in Kiev in match day cold weather: air temperature at the time of the meeting down to zero degrees, no rain.
