“Dinamo” will play against “Shakhtar” in the 1/8 finals of the Cup of Ukraine (photo)
Thursday, October 3, in the capital House of football was held the draw for the 1/8 final of the Ukrainian Cup of the season 2019/2020.
Note that at this stage of the tournament will start the Premier League team from the top half of the table. With a light hand of former players of Kiev “Dynamo” Pavel Yakovenko and Vladislav Vashchuk was defined by a pair of 1/8 finals. At an early stage will meet the most titled clubs of the country — Kiev “Dynamo” will meet with Donetsk “Shakhtar”. It is noteworthy that the Dynamo can’t beat the “miners” in the last three seasons the national Cup finals in 2017 and 2018, as well as the quarterfinals of 2019.
Pavel Yakovenko Vladislav Vashchuk
In addition to domestic players, in three couples will meet representatives of the highest national division. Full results of the draw are as follows:
“Dinamo” — “Shakhtar”
“Alexandria — “Dawn”
“Nikolaev” — “Gums”
“Meany” — “Lions”
“Olimpik” — “Mariupol”
“Vorskla” — “Spike”
“Alliance” — “Gornyak-Sport”
“Ingulets” — “Dnepr-1”
Let’s add that the basic day for the matches of this stage — Wednesday, October 30.
